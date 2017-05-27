Shepp Transit sells to Dyson David Lee

AFTER being at the helm of Shepparton Transit for 14 years, directors, Larry and Jan Fallon from Fallon’s Group have announced that Dyson Group of Companies will be taking over the operation of the local depot from June 1.

Larry and Jan Fallon have proudly operated Shepparton Transit since 2003, and the operation has expanded during this time to a fleet of 44 vehicles operating town services, government and private school services, V/Line and Charter.

Dyson’ general manager charter and regional services, Jamie Dyson said, “Key to the success of Shepparton Transit is the people currently employed from the Shepparton depot. We are pleased to confirm that each of these employees will transition across to Dyson’s as part of the sale process, continuing to deliver the same high standards of services to the local community.

“The Fallon and Dyson families are committed to supporting the transferring employees and ensuring the transition process goes smoothly.”

Larry and Jan said, “We would like to thank all current and previous employees for their support over. We could not have grown the business without their hard work and commitment.

“Also, along with Dyson’s, we’d like to congratulate Public Transport Victoria and the Victorian Government for their continued effort to supply professional responsible high standard bus services to the public of Victoria.”