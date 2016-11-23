Shepparton campus to get $26M+ David Lee

Big boost for local health and medical

MORE medical and health students are set to be put through the ropes over the coming three years after the Coalition Government announced the University of Melbourne Department of Rural Health Shepparton campus would be receiving over $26M in funding.

The announcement comes as part of the Federal Government’s Rural Health Multidisciplinary Training program, which plans to invest $101M in universities across Australia, $37.6M of that being distributed to the University of Melbourne Shepparton, Ballarat and Wangaratta campuses over the next three years. Shepparton’s campus will receive 70 percent of the $37.6M in funding and the program will see an increase of training weeks jump from 1,000 to 7,000.

Federal Assistant Minister for Rural Health, The Hon Dr David Gillespie MP said, “This significant investment in the University of Melbourne’s programs and facilities here in Shepparton is testament to the wonderful job they are doing in the rural and regional health training space.

“I’d also like to acknowledge local Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum who has been one of The Nationals’ strongest advocates in arguing for more funds to support the government’s program to provide more training opportunities to attract more doctors and health professionals to the bush,” Dr Gillespie said.

Damien Drum said the funding injection into the University of Melbourne would deliver more training opportunities for medical and health students in Shepparton and enhance local health services.

“This significant investment by our government in the Shepparton campus means better access to doctors, nurses and other health professionals for people in this region.

“Not only can trainees provide services, but we know that professionals who spend time in regional and rural communities are more likely to choose rural practice after they are qualified.

“Health and medical students from regional and rural Victoria also have greater opportunities to train closer to home thanks to the Coalition Government’s partnership with the university,” Mr Drum said.

Last year, 26 percent of the University of Melbourne’s graduating medical students spent one year or more at the rural clinical school, with 44 medical students currently completing a six or 12 month rural clinical placement in Shepparton.

In addition, last year the Department of Rural Health in Shepparton supported 229 Australian students to undertake rural clinical placements of two weeks or more, equating to 1,188 placement weeks. Of these, 90 percent were allied health students and 10 percent were nursing students.

“People who live in the country generally face greater challenges in their health care than those who live in city areas,” Dr Gillespie said.

“The Coalition Government is actively working to change this by investing in a health workforce which will meet the needs of all Australians.”

Dr Gillespie said the co-location of medical, nursing and allied health students at the Department of Rural Health in Shepparton provides added benefits by promoting interdisciplinary training and closer collaboration between students.