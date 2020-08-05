Shepparton CBD to be a 40km/h zone

In readiness for the introduction of a 40 kilometre per hour zone in Shepparton’s central business district, the Greater Shepparton City Council have installed new signs.

Based on data from Regional Roads Victoria, the probability of a fatality from a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian where the vehicle is travelling at 50 kilometres per hour is approximately 90 per cent. Lowering the speed of the vehicle from 50 kilometre per hour to 40 kilometre per hour reduces this from 90 per cent to less than 40 per cent.

This initiative is being delivered in conjunction with other road safety measures across the CBD including the introduction of pedestrian crossings at various locations that have been installed over the past few months.

Many other regional cities in Victoria such as Geelong, Bendigo and Wodonga have already changed their speeds to 40 kilometres per hour within the CBDs.

Council has the signs in place and ready to be unveiled once formal approval is received from the relevant authority.

For the location map visit greatershepparton.com.au