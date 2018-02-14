Shepparton CFA searches for new home David Lee

THE Shepparton Fire Brigade is on the hunt for a new home after volunteers and staff have outgrown the current facility on Maude Street.

Originally opened in 1968, the current station has undergone two major renovations as the service grew to house additional trucks and staff, but with new staff set to join and new trucks pending, land for a new purpose built facility is being sought.

Shepparton Fire Station & Inner Shepparton Catchment officer in charge/operations officer, Peter Dedman said, “Over time as things changed, such as the town getting bigger and more staff being brought in, there is now the need for a new facility.

“Adding to that is the streetscape proposal by council to beatify Maude Street. This will mean there will additional car parks out the front of the station and a medium strip and trees installed, which will impact on the ability to manoeuvre our trucks in the street. Currently we are the last integrated station in Victoria where we have to reverse all the trucks back into the station, which being close to the Maude Street Mall we have concerns for the safety of pedestrians.

“Shepparton has been on the cards for a new station for quite a number of years. The money is sitting there available, but finding a suitable sized block of land in a suitable location is proving to be difficulties.

“We’d ideally like to be around the High Street area a little further east from the CBD itself. We need a minimum of 7,000m2 and there are government policies that dictate where we can build and with Shepparton having a little bit of a flood overlay that limits us.

“To have a brand new, purpose built, state-of-the-art facility would benefit the community greatly.”