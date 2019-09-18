Shepparton community provides support to families

SETTING up a stand at the Shepparton Marketplace has had a great outcome for the Caroline Chisholm Society’s Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Services, according to lead practitioner, Maree Chin.

The volunteers were able to raise more than $1100 in cash and goods donated along with a $3000 donation from Dexus, the management team at Shepparton Marketplace.

“We have benefited enormously from the event,” said Maree. “A big thank you to Lyndal Ford from Dexus, Greater Shepparton Foundation and Bec from Big W for a wonderful campaign.

“The public support has been amazing and we are continuing to receive goodwill through people dropping off donations.

“More locals know we are here in Shepparton and the donation from Dexus and the wider community means we can purchase an iPad mini so that volunteers can do safety checks on the items we send out to families.”

Maree also added special thanks to the volunteers. “Pat Coffey is one of our longest serving volunteers and was one of our founding members of Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Services in 1975,” she said.

This year the Caroline Chisholm Society is celebrating 50 years caring for families in the community.