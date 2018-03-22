Shepparton could benefit from another multi-deck David Lee

TO help with the increasing parking issues across the CBD, Shepparton could benefit greatly from the construction of another multi-deck car park, just as Albury City Council have just recently done.

The Adviser spoke with Albury City Mayor, Kevin Mack who said that since opening the new three level, free, all day 711 space car park on Kiewa Street, Albury in December, they have seen a very positive impact on their CBD.

Albury City Mayor, Kevin Mack said, “We know that parking pressures can build up, so this was a fantastic way of providing hundreds of spaces within a stone’s throw of shops and workplaces.

“The car park was constructed and paid for by a private developer as a development condition associated with another CBD site.

“The construction of this car park formed part of council’s overall CBD parking strategy and we have seen a very positive impact on the CBD since it opened.”