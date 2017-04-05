Shepparton district facing an energy crisis David Lee

CONCERNS have been raised that the Shepparton district could be facing an energy crisis following the shutting down of the Hazelwood Power Station in the La Trobe Valley last week.

Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell is particularly concerned about the impact it (the shutdown) will have on regional homes and businesses, such as those in the Shepparton district.

“Daniel Andrews has set Victoria on a dark path to an energy crisis,” Ms Lovell said.

“Victoria needs a Premier to fight for the best interests of Victorians, not allow crime to soar, youth justice centres to be overrun, CFA volunteers to be shafted and power prices to surge because of reckless ideology.”

Shadow Minister for Energy and Resources, David Southwick said the overwhelming feedback from the community is one of fear for the future.

“Because of Daniel Andrews’ reckless energy policy decisions, Victoria now faces 72 days of power shortfall in the next two years according to the Australian Energy Market Operator,” Mr Southwick said.

“The Labor Government’s ideological power policies have left Victoria stranded in an energy crisis, where households and businesses will be exposed to regular South Australian-style blackouts and soaring power prices.”