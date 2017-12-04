Shepparton Farmers’ Market widens Nicholise Garner

WHETHER your fruit tree is providing more than you need and you’d like an opportunity to make a little money for yourself or your school committee, or you’re a proud grower who would like to try selling your produce at market, the Shepparton Farmers’ Market is looking to increase the presence of locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers at its monthly market.

The Shepparton Farmer’s Market is an accredited farmers market, which is held on the 1st Sunday of every month and would like to introduce a ‘community stall’ at the market providing an opportunity for interested market gardeners, small scale vegetable producers, backyard, community or hobby growers to sell their quality produce to the wider community.

The Community Stall offer includes a tent and table for displaying produce, as well as providing support in the form of mentoring, merchandising, and general information, working closely with the VFMA (Victorian Farmers Market Association), to help newcomers make the most of this opportunity.

Applications will be assessed on type of produce, quantity and availability to attend.

For further information please email [email protected]

Visit Emerald Bank on this Sunday and the first Sunday of each month to experience the market for yourself.