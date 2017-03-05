Shepparton Festival – 17 days of fun! Nicholise Garner

FROM theatre to music events, exhibitions to performances, Shepparton Festival opens this Friday, March 3 launching an incredible 44 events over 17 days, the Shepparton Festival has something for everyone. The Shepparton Festival team have outdone themselves with this year’s Mapping Shepp program. Shepparton and surrounds are being lavished with events to delight.

Shepparton Festival general manager, Amanda McCulloch said, “I love the Shepparton Festival because it is an event that was born from many volunteers giving up their time and energy to support the arts – and 21 years on it is still one of Shepparton’s biggest community driven events.

“This years festival is different because it is asking us to look at our town differently. Mapping Shepp is a theme that challenges how we see and interact with our world, and challenging ourselves in that way is exciting.”

Given that Amanda has played such a strong role in bringing these events to Shepparton, I was interested to know which of the events was it that she was most looking forward to. Amanda said, “The event I am most looking forward to is Gin on the Lawn. I love live music, and being able to see up-and-coming musicians perform in Shepparton before they make it ‘big’ is something you don’t get every day. Team that with a great venue, the long weekend and a good crew of friends and this event is memories in the making.”

Also underway is the Shepparton Festival ‘Friends and Patrons’ campaign.

Shepparton Festival chair, Fiona Smolenaars explains that for many years the festival ran a successful ‘Friends of the Festival’ campaign, that brought together people with an interest in the arts.

“It was a great campaign that people looked forward to being part of,” explains Ms Smolenaars.

“Over the years with changes to the board and personnel, the Shepparton Festival has lost touch with our Friends – and we want to find them again.”

Anyone can sign up on the Shepparton Festival website www.sheppartonfestival.org.au, and by becoming a Shepparton Festival Friend you are not only linked closely the artists and achievements through regular updates, insider access and special events, but also acknowledged as an important supporter of this iconic event.

The Shepparton Festival board are encouraging anyone interested to sign up at the website and come along to opening night celebrations where you will receive your Festival Friend pin, that can be worn to events throughout the 17 days of the Festival.

“We are really excited by the new look Friends and Patrons campaign and we hope to build a strong database of Festival Friends that will support the arts in our region long in to the future,” adds Ms Smolenaars.

For more information about Shepparton Festival events, visit sheppartonfestival.org.au