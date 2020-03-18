Shepparton Festival cancelled due to virus

Across the country and around the world, events are being cancelled due to the severity of the Coronavirus spread. To date, over 70 people across Victoria have contracted the disease. Across Australia there are currently over 200 cases and five people have died. As yet, there have been no identified cases in Shepparton.

Last Friday, the Prime Minister proscribed that all events with more than 500 people should be cancelled as from Monday, March 16.

The largest event cancellation in Victoria has been the Grand Prix, which was scheduled for last weekend.

The announcement could not have come at a worse time for Greater Shepparton. The Shepparton Festival which launched last Friday, was set to bring more than 60 events and 250 artists at 40 venues across the region.

One of the events that ran over the weekend was the Quarry Chorus, which saw hundreds of locals attend for a beautiful night of music and fun during a time when people needed it most.

The organisers of the Shepparton Festival came to the very difficult decision on Monday to cancel all events, though some may be able to be postponed, we won’t know that outcome until we know what will happen with the Coronavirus.

Shepparton Festival creative director, Jamie Lea expressed how disappointing and difficult this decision was.

“We worked on this festival over the last year, so it’s definitely hard to see it all cancelled. Our main concern was of course for the community and keeping everyone safe.” Jamie Lea said.

“We appreciate all the support and are incredibly grateful to everyone who was involved in putting the festival together. It’s devastating for the creative industry, but people have all been very understanding during this diffcult time.”

Festival and event organisers will be refunding all tickets sold, but attendees are also advised to check the refund policies. There may also be some events that will continue to run independently, so people are being advised to check with the event organiser for further information.