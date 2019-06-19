Shepparton Festival is evolving

Preparations are already well underway for the 2020 Shepparton Festival, with the new festival theme and a new creative director recently announced.

The theme for Shepparton Festival 2020 is ‘EVOLVE’ and the community is being encouraged to consider what this word means to them, especially in relation to Greater Shepparton as a whole.

Further to the 2020 theme announcement, Shepparton Festival board members were also proud to announce their new creative director; Jamie Lea. A passionate and energetic local, Jamie has been a board member of Shepparton Festival for six years and is involved with a manner of local art events, including Winter Sessions, Numurkah Food Festival, Secret Garden Gigs and much more.

As a teenager, Jamie grew up surrounded by Shepparton Festival and felt inspired by community members pushing for change and celebrating local artists. She joined the board six years ago as a way of saying thank you and says her appointment to creative director is a dream come true.

“I didn’t realise how much it meant to me and those around me to have the opportunity and exposure to such art on so many levels,” Jamie reflected.

“Going forward, I plan to push for ever-increasing creativity and growth, but to also encourage anyone and everyone with an interest in the arts to get around the festival. So, in short, the biggest change I aim to bring is an increase in participation!”

Shepparton Festival has been running for 23 years and is a celebration of art in all its forms. The festival is always looking for local contributors and creative, so if you’d like to get involved, send an email to [email protected]