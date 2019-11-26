Shepparton High School honours the past

Keeping in touch with its past as it moves into a new phase, Shepparton High School will open its doors on Sunday, December 1 to pay tribute to 110 years of education before the site is transformed into a state-of-the-art secondary college.

For staff, students and their families, the special Sunday opening will be a chance to celebrate their involvement in the Shepparton High School community.

For visitors – many who taught at the school, attended as a student (or even did both) over the years – it will be a chance to visit familiar classrooms, catch up with old friends and recall their high school days.

The day, from 11am to 3pm, will feature displays of memorabilia and historic photos, open doors to much of the facility, student tour guides, a free barbecue and more. A feature event will see all attendees gather for a class picture – to be taken by a drone – at 12.30pm in the school oval.

“I really want to see as many people as possible with any kind of connection to the school come along and enjoy the day,” principal Christine Cole said.

“I want them to reminisce and tell their stories and there are so many to be told – just about everyone in the region has some family or community connection to Shepparton High School.”