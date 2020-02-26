Shepparton hosts Archibald finalist in upcoming festival

As part of Shepparton Festival 2020, La Trobe University are proud to present some of the shortlisted works from the Australian Muslim Artists Exhibition, hosted by the Islamic Museum of Australia.

The exhibition will be on display at La Trobe University, Shepparton and will feature 2011 Archibald finalist and 2019 recipient of the inaugural Australian Muslim Artists $15,000 Art Prize, artist Abdul Abdullah, with his piece titled ‘You can call me troublesome’. The winning piece was manually embroidered, took over a month to create and was done with the assistance of a village community in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Upon hearing the news, Mr Abdullah said it was an honour to be selected for the award. “It’s really hard to describe how much I appreciate this recognition,” he said.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar said, “Our support of the Australian Muslim Artists exhibition and Art Prize – a core component of our deep collaboration with the Islamic Museum of Australia – reinforces our shared commitment to transforming lives through education and connecting with diverse communities.”

Join some of the artists at the exhibition opening and floor talk, Saturday, March 14 at 2pm. The event is free, simply register at www.sheppartontickets.com.au/event/10817

The exhibition runs from March 14 to April 10, open Monday to Friday 9am to 4:30pm.

Check out the full Shepparton Arts Festival program at www.sheppatonfestival.org.au.