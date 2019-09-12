Shepparton, it’s time to get Mooving

THE local community is being encouraged to get out and about and take advantage of the wonderful weather coming up in the warmer months, with the recent launch of Greater Shepparton City Council’s 2019/20 Activities in the Park program.

Following from the success of previous years, the new program officially commences on September 21 and will feature activities that provide opportunities for locals to engage in low cost, social activities within the community and enjoy outdoor physical exercise.

More than 250 activities are on offer for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy, providing a great opportunity to utilise the well-established parks, pools and outdoor spaces throughout the Goulburn Valley.

Greater Shepparton City Council director community, Kaye Thomson thanked everyone for their involvement in the program, particularly local businesses, clubs and associations for their delivery of activities and support of the program.

“I encourage residents and visitors in the region to look over the program, invite their friends and attend some of the activities that are on offer. The activities are open for everyone, so come along and enjoy being outdoors,” Ms Thomson said.

“Those with a smartphone should look at downloading the Get Mooving app. The app’s features make it easy to ensure you don’t miss out on any activity, allowing you to add activities straight into your phone calendar with just a click of a button.”

For updates on the activities, download the free Get Mooving app for smartphones, get a copy of the program flyer, visit www.getmoovingshepparton.com.au or follow Get Mooving Greater Shepparton on Facebook or Instagram.