Shepparton ready to carry the flame David Lee

JOINING the 100-day countdown leading up to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will be 17 locals to pass the Queens’ Baton through Shepparton.

Greater Shepparton Council along with the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation announced last week, which members of the community will be carrying the baton across the region.

Locals, Zahra Al Hindawi, Joshua Baginski, Alana Baldi, Stephen Barker, Kenneth Birkett, Rhonda Cator, Allan Connolly, Kayne Crompton, Lloyd Freer, Kathy Fuller, Todd Hodgetts OAM, Jennifer Savage, Damien Saxon, Michael Scandolera, Dhami Singh, Damien Stevens and Jacinta Todd are the chosen few who will be joining the 3,800 baton bearers along the commonwealth nations and territories relay.

The Queens Baton will be arriving in Shepparton, starting at the Victoria Park Lake, on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, before it makes its way to the Gold Coast for the opening ceremony on April 4.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem is proud of the role the local baton bearers have.

“I encourage all residents in the community to support these great people and come along to the celebrations. It will no doubt be a memorable experience.” Mayor Adem said.

Local baton bearer, Kathy Fuller said, “It’s humbling and a privilege to be nominated to be part of the baton relay. I think it’s a unique position to be in and I feel very privileged.

“To me, my love of running ties into the charities that I’m passionate about with the Mother’s Day Classic and the Bravehearts 777 Marathon. I do it because we are driven and dedicated to the community and the causes that hold dear to my heart, so as one of the baton bearers I’m proud to be able to carry it for the people that represent the charities.”