Shepparton set for 143rd show

It’s almost that time of the year again when the weather is warming up, the sun is shining, and the Shepparton Showgrounds come alive with the lights and sounds of the Annual 143rd Shepparton Show next Friday and Saturday, October 11 – 12.

143 years is quite a long time, and the show seems to get bigger and better each year with so much to see and do for all ages.

This year’s highlights will include the Rings of Fire Horse Show Spectacular, which is the only one of its kind in the world. It involves horse and rider jumping through six rings on fire with cannons pushing flames 20 feet into the air, plus whip-cracking and horsemanship displays. The horse stunt show will be performed on both nights of the Show from 8pm.

Don’t forget the action and excitement of Whitey’s Ferret Racing Team appearing on Saturday, October 12 from 1pm, with the feature race, The HitFM Cup, happening in the afternoon. The V/Line Fastest Ferret race is open to anyone who owns a ferret and is ready to race. The winner will receive a travel voucher from V/Line and trophy, plus more importantly, bragging rights!

The Rural Clinical School University of Melbourne will also be providing free health checks and conducting the Teddy Bear Hospital to decrease anxiety amongst children when attending the doctor.

Also on offer this year is the Brophy Bros Circus, meet and greet with 1U Lamby, arts and crafts, sheep shearing display and championship dog show, cattle, goats and poultry judging, rides, showbags and food with flavours from all over the world!

The hustle and bustle will begin next Friday, October 11 to Saturday, October 12 from 10am to 10pm. To book your tickets, for schedules or more information, visit www.sheppshow.com.au. Earlybird family tickets are still available until 5pm this Friday, October 4, and you have a chance to win $200 to spend at the show!