Shepparton set for airborne power line checks

NEXT month, you may notice a couple of helicopters taking to the air around Shepparton and they will be completing a very special task.

Powercor will be using the two Bell 260 helicopters to fly about 250-500 metres above power lines in April to scan vegetation growing nearby. The helicopters will be fitted with state-of-the-art Light Detection and Ranging Measurement (LiDAR) survey technology that involves using a laser measuring unit to measure the distances between power lines and surrounding vegetation.

Powercor vegetation manager, Hugh Vickers-Willis said the work was about improving the safety and reliability of the network.

“As the owner and operator of the electricity poles and wires across some of Victoria’s most bushfire-prone areas, we work throughout the year to get ready for summer,” Mr Vickers-Willis said.

“These inspections are being carried out now in preparation for the next fire season and are also used to highlight any urgent work that needs tending to.

“We get enquiries from the public asking why the helicopters are flying low over their town, so we want to reassure everyone that it’s for the safety of the community.”