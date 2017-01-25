Shepparton set to shake, rattle and roll David Lee

SHEPPARTON is set to shake, rattle and roll when the inaugural Shepparton Shake-Out 1950’s Lifestyle Festival kicks off at the Shepparton Showgrounds on Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5.

Supported by Greater Shepparton City Council and Shepparton Show Me, the international event has something for everyone including hot rods and classic cars, fashion parades, a pin-up competition and dance lessons plus loads of entertainment including the best international and Australian headline acts and artists performing the greatest hits from the 1950’s era.

There will also be a Tiki Bar, plenty of food stands and trade vendors to make this a jam-packed weekend not to be missed.