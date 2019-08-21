Shepparton sixth cheapest regional town for fuel

Contrary to popular opinion, recent research from RACV reveals that regional petrol prices are always dearer than in the city, with Shepparton the sixth cheapest regional town to refuel.

The research investigated the average petrol prices across Melbourne and regional Victoria in 2018/19, pinpointing some of the cheapest and most expensive suburbs and towns across the state.

Of the 27 regional towns surveyed, nine were cheaper than Melbourne’s average price of $1.413 per litre of unleaded fuel over the last financial year.

With an average cost of $1.394 per litre, Shepparton has placed sixth overall in terms of average pricing. The cheapest regional town surveyed in Victoria was Benalla, with an average cost of $1.317 per litre.

RACV vehicle engineering manager, Michael Case said competitive local pricing helps keep the average price for fuel down.

“In one word its competition: in two words, it’s local competition,” Mr Case said.

“In highly competitive rural areas, when one petrol retailer cuts their prices, other local competitors follow.”

However, Mr Case said it’s not always safe to assume country towns are cheaper than metropolitan areas. The most expensive places to buy petrol in RACV’s 2018/19 survey were Ararat ($1.509 per litre), Kyabram ($1.489) and Yarrawonga ($1.48).