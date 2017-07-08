Shepparton to be included in Mega-Region David Lee

A NEW revolutionary rail line that travels at the speed of sound is in the pipeline, that would not only get travellers from Melbourne and Sydney in under an hour, but would also see the creation of a Mega-Region, with Shepparton included along the line.

The Hyperloop One rail network, which is similar to those currently running in the Shanghai district in China and San Fransisco-Los Angeles in the US, is being researched by RMIT transport designers, with the near-vacuum tube able to transport people in pods at over 1,000km/h. This would mean the trip from Melbourne to Sydney would take just 53 minutes and a mere nine minutes from Melbourne to Shepparton.

The current plan would see towns such as Shepparton, Wodonga and Goulburn included along the line, effectively connecting the areas in such a way that a Mega-Region across the Australian east coast would be created between Melbourne and Sydney.

While a High Speed Rail proposal, launched last year by the CLARA group, put its cost at $200B, an early ballpark figure for the Hyperloop One rail network would be around $40B, but accurate costings are expected to occur later this year.

Committee for Greater Shepparton CEO, Sam Birrell said, “New technology always has to be considered. Henry Ford once said – ‘if I had asked people what they want, they would have said faster horses.’

“Who knows what technology lies ahead for us? I think in the ‘50s and ‘60s we overestimated the potential of space travel and underestimated how communication technology would change the landscape. Hindsight is 20/20.

“We have no way of knowing if the Hyperloop will be viable, but we need to create an environment where science and technology are used to explore the improbable.”