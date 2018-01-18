Shepparton tops the list Editor

CONCERNING new data shows Ambulance Victoria responded to 1,696 callouts across Victoria in the year to August 2017, with Shepparton topping the list at 15 callouts.

The message may be recurrent, but parents are being warned, yet again, not to leave their children in cars this summer.

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp said, “I urge the community to heed this important message over summer.

“It may seem challenging for busy parents, but every time you get out of the car – even just for a moment – take your kids with you. Knowing your kids are safe is worth it,” Mr Gepp said.

A new Andrews Labor Government campaign, which features AFL legend Matthew Richardson, aims to make people aware of the potential dangers and will see advertisements run on television, radio and social media.

On average, four kids a day are being put at risk of serious heat-related injury or death by being left unattended in parked cars.

A car’s temperature can more than double within minutes, meaning on a typical summer day the temperature inside a parked car can quickly become 20-30 degrees hotter than outside. Kids’ body temperatures rise three to five times faster than an adult’s, meaning they are at greater risk of life-threatening heatstroke, dehydration and organ damage when left in the car.

In Victoria, it is against the law to leave children unattended, with offenders facing fines of up to $3900 or jail for six months, or both.

Callouts in the year to August 2017:

15 callouts to postcode 3630 (Shepparton)

13 callouts to postcode 3500 (Mildura)

5 callouts to postcode 3631 (Kialla)

4 callouts to postcode 3564 (Echuca)

3 callouts to postcode 3585 (Swan Hill)