Shepparton welcomes back local doctor

After a couple of years practicing in Melbourne, Dr Mazen Albabat has decided to move back to Shepparton and open his own practice. With 13 years practicing in the Goulburn Valley, Dr Mazen spent some time in Melbourne before deciding to make Shepparton his home again.

With diplomas in children’s health and dermatology, Dr Mazen is now practicing at Ali Medical Centre on Maude Street across from the bus stop and right beside the Shepparton Centre Pharmacy.

Dr Mazen said, “It’s good to be back in Shepparton and see so many of my old clients coming through the doors already. We’ve got the convenience of the pharmacy right next door, the bus stop across the street and a location that doesn’t have our services on offer. We also have our own pathology service in the clinic as well.”

Visit Dr Mazen Albabat at Ali Medical Centre at 276-278 Maude Street, Shepparton or call 5895 0170 to book an appointment.