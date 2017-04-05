Shepparton’s best baker revealed David Lee

FOLLOWING a competition to find Shepparton’s Undiscovered Baking Legend, local resident, Anita Stirling has been crowned and will be heroed on the front cover of this year’s 2017 Shepparton Yellow Pages and White Pages directory, along with her winning recipe; her family-famous sponge cake.

Anita Stirling won the hearts (and mouths) of a panel of judges from the Yellow Pages, White Pages and CWA of Vic, after a friend entered her into the online competition and demonstrated Anita’s creativity in baking, as well as best describing why she deserves to win.

Anita said, “I was very surprised and totally thrilled to be chosen as Shepparton’s Undiscovered Baking Legend. Everyone thinks that sponges are hard but use my tips and tricks and you will be surprised at how easy it is! This recipe has been handed down from my Gran to my Mum, and now my girls love to make it with me.”

Not only will Anita feature on the front cover of this year’s Yellow Pages and White Pages co-bound Shepparton book, but her tantalising sponge cake recipe and ingredients will also appear on the inside front cover for local residents to enjoy, alongside details of the phenomenal work that the CWA of Vic do in the area.