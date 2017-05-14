Shepparton’s budget success finally arrives David Lee

Rail and bypass the big-ticket item wins

FOLLOWING many years of being overlooked, Shepparton can finally take some positive steps forward, with over $50M dollars in funding to be given to the city for rail, the Shepparton Bypass, local schools and projects, to name a few items that were announced as part of the state budget last week.

One of the big-ticket items within the budget announcement was the $43.5M investment for works to be undertaken along the Shepparton rail line, which will include the build of new stabling and an extra passing loop to cater for additional rail services to Shepparton from 2020. In the interim two additional weekday coach services to connect with Seymour will be introduced from the end of January 2018, with timetables determined after community consultation.

As well as funding for rail, $10M will be put toward the long awaited Shepparton Bypass, which will see preliminary works get underway for the 36km first stage of the project.

The Lighthouse Project will also receive an injection of $1M each year for three years to continue improving educational and other outcomes for the region’s youths.

Shepparton will also share in $130M in funding to establish a specialist family violence court, with aims to help increase safety and support services for the state.

Funding will also be given to run a business case for a centre for excellence, dubbed the Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence, aimed at improving opportunities for Indigenous youth and expanding sporting facilities.

Ardmona Primary School, Bourchier Street Primary School, Mooroopna Park Primary School, Orrvale Primary School, Nanneella Estate Primary School, Tungamah Primary School and Wunghnu Primary School will also share in $4.7M to go toward upgrading the educational facilities.