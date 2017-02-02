Shepparton’s luckiest local David Lee

LOCAL Shepparton woman, Sally Sargent could perhaps be considered Shepparton’s luckiest woman after winning not one, but two separate competitions recently through SPC Factory Sales.

Sally was drawn out of more than 3,000 entries to win a $200 shopping voucher through the store’s VIP promotion late last year, and then on January 16, Sally was again drawn out of more than 1,300 entries to win a Weber Baby Q pack valued at more than $500 thanks to Bundaberg Brews and with the support of Barbeques Galore in Shepparton.

Sally was in Tasmania when she received the call and she simply couldn’t believe her luck, she said she’d only submitted two entries to the competition and was astounded.

Sally said, “I was like, oh my goodness, but we’re in Tasmania! It’s just been really exciting.

“I suppose it helps that we shop there (SPC Factory Sales) so often.

“We’ve been coming to the factory outlet for more than 16 years, ever since we moved into town.”