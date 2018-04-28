Shepparton’s magical fairyland Nicholise Garner

RECENTLY I took one of my kids out on a ‘date’… it’s something special I do with each of the kids whenever I get the opportunity. This date involved a visit to what I described as a ‘magical fairy land’ and he was so impressed by our visit there that he has been asking me over and over again to show the other kids the ‘magical fairy land.’

Delightful Rainglow is a really wonderful place to visit whether you’re a child or an adult. The shop is full of truly beautiful gifts for children and adults and really does feel quite magical.

Delightful Rainglow business owner Jo Matthews said, “This space is everything I hoped it would be. I’m really proud to have created such a gorgeous shopping experience for so many children and families and I love to see the delight on the faces of my customers as they explore the shop and actually, the sounds that come from my customers as they ‘oooh and ahhh’ over the discoveries they make, it’s really beautiful. I’ve been told that the shopping here is like going on a treasure hunt.”

Jo has done an excellent job of ensuring that the store not only looks and feels wonderful but that everything she stocks is quite special and unique and is also reasonably priced. In store you’ll find quality puzzles, games, miniatures, sterling silver jewellery, jewellery boxes and so much more.

Delightful Rainglow has recently expanded and if you haven’t yet visited the store, you’re in for a nice surprise. I dare anyone to walk in and out without finding something that impresses them.

Find Delightful Rainglow and The Shepparton Fairy Shop in the Star Bowl Arcade, Fryers Street, Shepparton or follow them on Facebook.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Delightful Rainglow is a participating business in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.