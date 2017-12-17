Shockers and smashers steal the limelight at solar challenge David Lee

TWO teams from Congupna Primary School, dubbed the Sea Shockers and Solar Smashers, stole the limelight at the Australian International Model Solar Challenges this year, coming away with a first, second and third in regionals and second and third.

The excited teams designed, constructed and raced solar boats in the regional section of the competition in Melbourne in October, and took out the first three spots as well as second and third overall in Victoria, meaning the students qualified for the Nationals in Adelaide in November, where again they came away victorious.

Congupna Primary School principal, Adam Cleary said, “The teams were all very excited and wore uniforms they had made with pride.

“In Melbourne, the students went up against approximately 50 boats and in Adelaide there were 30 boats in total.

“Our wins show that a small regional school can be as competitive as the metropolitan teams. Our teams put in a lot of time and effort, up-skilled and had the support from our local community to ensure we could perform just as well as a metropolitan competitor.

“All our students involved should be very proud of their efforts and the way they conducted themselves at both the Melbourne and Adelaide events.

“The podium places were just reward for the many hours designing, testing and refining these two boats and the smiles on our students faces in Adelaide and back at school has been testament to this.

“The support and sponsorship we received was overwhelming and to see our small rural school achieving such things on the national stage is fantastic.”