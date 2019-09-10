Shooters compete at Pine Lodge range

Shooting at targets has been an event since guns were first invented but in this era, shooting has become a much more technical sport. The Shepparton Smallbore and Air Rifle Club held its annual prize meeting in the last weekend of August, showcasing the technical skills of shooters and drawing entrants from places as far as West Wyalong, Canberra, Mildura, Traralgon and Leongatha.

Prone and bench rest events saw Commonwealth games shooter, James Daly take out the prone competition just ahead of local shooter, Chris Lott, while Chris Preston from Warrnambool won the bench rest competition.

The targets in this case are recorded as the projectile passes through a series of electronic sensors to determine the exact position on the target.

On the second day of shooting, competitors in the air rifle competitions saw Melbourne shooter Michael Davis achieve a state record with a score of 595 out of 600, with local shooter, Cain Easton coming in second place with a score of 591.

Scores were aggregated and graded on handicap, giving 12-year-old Darcie George the opportunity to take out the first place cash prize of $150.