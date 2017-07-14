Shoplifting rife across city David Lee

SHOPLIFTING across the city has hit staggering highs, and with several local businesses reporting thefts on a weekly basis, a real disappointment is being felt by local business owners toward those in the community who are doing the wrong thing.

One business owner, Sam Prentice from SPC Factory Sales has been forced to implement new measures to prevent shop theft from their store, which he says had to be done so that customers don’t end up having to pay more for their groceries.

“It is very disheartening to see so many people blatantly shoplifting in our store. On average we lose up to a hundred thousand dollars every year and because this amount is so rapidly increasing we have implemented new measures to reduce this and catch these offenders.

“We put up new signage that clearly outlines our new conditions of entry. As part of this, people are no longer allowed to bring in backpacks, shopping bags from other stores or any bags larger than a handbag. These items can be safely left at the front registers.

“We also have a new ‘name-and-shame’ board where we are displaying CCTV images of offenders and we are currently seeking assistance from the community to help identify these people. Any names given that lead to an arrest, we will give that person a $100 voucher to spend in-store. The police have said that in order to successfully carry out an arrest, we need to provide them with the footage, the value of the goods stolen and identification (a name).

“We have employed a security officer, who will help to implement these new measures.

“Unfortunately it is now at a point where the shoplifting is rife, so we have had to introduce strong new measures to discourage these people.

“Nearly all of our customers are supporting this new system because they realise we are doing this to ensure that we keep our prices as competitive as possible.”

Other reports of theft are also coming in from the likes of Fairleys SUPA IGA, several liquor stores, Trellys Tackle World, Solar Seafoods, Target, Harris Scarfe and many others.