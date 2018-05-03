Shopping in the city Nicholise Garner

RIGHT in the centre of town, under the one roof, City Central Target Arcade takes care of all of your shopping needs with 18 stores including a food court. The City Central Target Arcade has a store to cover everyone’s needs.

Katies store manager, Sally Tremellen said, “One of the best things about City Central Target Arcade is that it’s so family friendly and that it ticks all of the boxes across all of the ages. There’s something for everyone, covering fashion, food, footy, hobbies, health, beauty and technology all of these stores along with Target under the one roof.”

The City Central Target Arcade is open seven days a week and with $1 all day parking on weekends in the multi-deck car park, along with its central location, you’ll be able to get all of your needs met under the one roof as well as enjoy the centre’s close proximity to the Maude Street Mall, Shepparton tower and more.

Visit Shepparton’s City Central Target Arcade to enjoy a day out at the shops, to meet up with some friends for lunch or to enjoy an ice-cream. Also, 7 days a week Wendy’s business owner, Annmarie Michel sets up free activities for kids in the food court area. Rain, hail or shine, you’ll enjoy access to every store that you need under the one roof.