Shortlisted artists announced for prestigious ceramic award

SIX shortlisted ceramic artists will get the chance to vie for a top prize of $50,000 at this year’s prestigious 2019 Sidney Myer Fund Australian Ceramic Award (SMFACA).

Julie Bartholomew, Stephen Bird, Greg Daly, Lynda Draper, Juz Kitson and Isadora Vaughan submitted their pieces, which will be presented at Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) from June 22 to September 1.

The 2019 award will be judged by Melbourne-based artist, Stephen Benwell, SAM director, Dr Rebecca Coates and Art Gallery of South Australia assistant director, artistic programs, Lisa Slade. The winner will be announced during the exhibition’s official opening on Friday, June 21.

The 2019 SMFACA attracted an extremely high calibre of entrants, with around 50 applications from around the country by many of Australia’s leading contemporary artists and ceramicists.

Dr Coates said, “We wish to commend and thank all of the artists who submitted proposals for the 2019 Sidney Myer Fund Australia Ceramic Award.

“The six shortlisted artists selected by the judges reflect the exciting and innovative ways that artists are working with ceramics as a contemporary medium. We look forward to seeing how their projects develop and evolve with much anticipation.”