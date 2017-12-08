Sift through the ages Nicholise Garner

DECORATING your home to make it unique and especially trying to give modern homes ‘old style warmth and character’ can be a challenge. With over 20,000 items in store, Albury Antiques has been described as an antiques supermarket and whether you’re an antique enthusiast or someone who just appreciates beautiful things, you’ll have a wonderful time sifting through the treasures available.

Albury Antiques director, Nandaka Suripala said, “We have made antiques affordable to everyone and have a huge range of items available. We sell everything from antique furniture, pottery, carpets, paintings and lamps and our showroom is so large that we even display vintage cars. Whatever you can think of, we’re bound to have it.”

Visit Albury Antiques at 485 Towsend Street, Albury and have a wander into the past.