Silence on super school funding puts a cloud over completion

It has been over two years since Victorian Government Education Minister, James Merlino announced that the four existing public secondary schools would be closed to make way for a single secondary college – the site of which was later announced to be the former Shepparton High School site, yet according to local Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell, the government has still not allocated a single dollar towards construction of the new school.

Ms Lovell continues to ask the State Government, “Why the secrecy surrounding funding for the Greater Shepparton Secondary College (GSSC) and when will it be allocated?”

Late last year a tender process was undertaken for the construction of the new school. It was concerning that the tender called for quotes as low as $50 million when this project has been touted to be a $120 million build.

In January, the minister announced that Hansen and Yuncken would commence early works in February.

“But where is the funding announcement of the $120 million needed to construct the school that was promised to the Greater Shepparton community?” asks Ms Lovell.

“In Parliament last week to pass the supply bill that included a $24.5 billion Treasurer’s advance – which created a government slush fund with no transparency over how this will be spent.”

In the meantime, GSSC has commenced operation with a two-year transition period that sees students attending three different campuses until the construction is completed. Any delay in allocating funding for this project will make it increasingly difficult to meet the project’s timeline of opening on the first day of the 2022 school year.