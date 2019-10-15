Sit back and relax

Shepparton Marketplace is celebrating the warmer weather and spring with a free pop up Wellness Lounge experience for shoppers to enjoy this October.

The 2-week activation commencing from Tuesday, October 8 will include a range of interactive workshops, demonstrations, sampling and talks to promote health and wellness.

Naturopath and herbalist, Phillip Chua will be available this Thursday, October 17 to talk about gut health, increasing your energy levels and more.

For more details, visit the lounge or head to www.sheppartonmarketplace.com.au