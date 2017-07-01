Six more businesses nominated for excelling in their field Editor

FOUR weeks into the White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards, and nominations are flowing in in support of businesses across the region that are excelling in their field, with another six receiving nominations this week.

Brokerhouse received a nomination under the Business Award – Professional Services category, Escape Travel received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year Award – Retail Services category, GV Myotherapy received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year Award – Professional category, Brother Pablo co-owner, Scott Parker received a nomination under the Entrepreneur of the Year category, Simply Stems Boutique Florist received a nomination under the Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign category and Hobby Boss received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.