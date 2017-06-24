Six more nominations as business awards ramps up David Lee

HAVING just reached week three of the White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards, six businesses have received nominations and will each vie for the top award in each of their categories at the Gala Dinner later in the year.

Identity Menswear manager, Stephen Goulopoulos received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year Award – Retail Services category, Merritt Funeral Services received a nomination under the Business Award – Professional Services category, Reid’s Pharmacy received an award under the Business Award – Professional Services category, Just Jeans received a nomination under the Business Award – Retail Services category, Fryers Street Food Store received a nomination under the Visitor Experience of the Year award category and Education First Youth Foyer youth development worker, Natalie Jalkanen received a nomination under the Young Professional of the Year award category.

The community will have 16 weeks to nominate the region’s businesses under nine categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year, Customer Service, which incorporates Professional Services, Trade Services and Retail Services, Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year and the Business Award, which incorporates Professional Service, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.