Sizzling fundraiser for Royal Children’s Hospital David Lee

STOCKDALE & Leggo Shepparton is helping offer support for the Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) through a sizzling fundraiser as part of the Good Friday Appeal.

Stockdale & Leggo Shepparton Office senior property manager, Fiona Butler said, “All proceeds raised will be donated to the RCH for the Good Friday Appeal.

“Over the last couple of years, various team members with their families have had to rely on the expertise, professionalism and care from the RCH in a time of emotional turmoil.

“Without the ongoing support from the RCH, many families would not be able to access all these resources.

“Our aim for this event is to raise funds so that these resources are accessible to every family, to make a tough time a fraction easier.”

The sausage sizzle fundraising event will be held on Tuesday, March 27 from 12pm to 2pm at the Queens Gardens in Shepparton.