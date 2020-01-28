Slow down around schools

With most schools going back over the next couple of days, Greater Shepparton City Council are reminding residents to adhere to the school zone speed limits.

These 40km speed limits are in place to ensure children and pedestrians around schools are safe while crossing the road and exiting the school gates.

Director of corporate services, Chris Teitzel said, “With people having been on holiday or not having school aged children anymore, they may not be aware that school is back. Motorists need to be aware of the school zones, slow down and take notice of school crossing supervisors.

“We are simply asking motorists to take care around schools and follow the speed limits which are in place from 8am to 9:30am, and then 2:30pm to 4pm on school days.”