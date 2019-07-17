Smiles all round

THERE have been smiles aplenty at Maude Street Dental with the recent exciting news that Dr Sath Sivaananthan has returned to the practice after a short time away.

Having worked at Maude Street Dental for over four years, Dr Sath Sivaananthan, has learned a lot in his time at the practice and is excited to be back.

“Maude Street Dental provide exceptional dental care for the Goulburn Valley and have been doing so since 1952. We have clients who are fourth and fifth generations still coming through the doors which shows just how great the team here is.”

The highly-qualified team at Maude Street Dental provide the best in family dental care, and specialise in orthodontic and cosmetic dentistry such as veneers, implants, and much more. They also pride themselves in keeping up to date with the latest in modern dentistry trends to keep all their clients smiling.

To book a check up with one of the team at Maude Street Dental, visit the practice at 86 Maude Street, Shepparton, or call (03) 5821 3544.