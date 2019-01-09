Snapshots of Shepparton’s past – Victoria Park Lake

1 of 3

SHEPPARTON has been a thriving and expanding community for more than 158 years. Over the years so much has changed to develop the township from humble beginnings into the vast and multicultural community we know and love today.

In this fortnightly segment in The Adviser, we are proudly collaborating with Lost Shepparton to present stories and snapshots from our region’s incredible history.

Thanks for the archiving hard work from Geoff Allemand and the volunteers at Lost Shepparton.

Currently, there is an exhibition celebrating the history of the Raymond West Swimming Pool at the Shepparton Heritage Centre. The exhibit will be operating right through until April.

Victoria Park Lake/Raymond West Pool timeline:

1901: Low-lying land to the south-west of the city centre is reserved as a public park and named Victoria Park after Queen Victoria.

1920s: Con Paling suggests developing the swamp at the south-west of the town into a lake.

1928: Shepparton Council and the Shepparton Progress Association begin work on plans to create an artificial lake for recreation purposes.

March 5, 1955 Raymond West Swimming Pool opened as the largest chlorinated pool in the southern hemisphere. Costing about 23,000 pounds at the time.

August 8, 1997: Aquamoves in Shepparton is opened.

2001: The S-cape skate park is opened.

2004: The all-abilities play space is opened on the west side of the lake near Aquamoves.

2008: Following years of drought, works commence on improving the lake and a plan is developed to reinforce Victoria Park as an important open space to support sport, recteation, leisure, community and tourism opportunities.

2011: Redevelopment of the lake itself is completed, with a change in focus from motorised to non-motorised motor sports.

2018: New playground and toilet facilities are completed. Works commence on the new Shepparton Art Museum, which is to be alongside the lake in the space where the café and service station used to be.