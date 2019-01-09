So much fun during the school holidays

IF you are struggling to entertain your children these school holidays, never fear because Greater Shepparton City Council’s Activities in the Park program has a range of low cost or free activities that will ensure a fun time is had by all.

The program’s sessions are all delivered by local facilitators including sports clubs, businesses, community groups and state sporting associations.

Join Active @ School instructors for a free, fun filled 60 minute activity session. Aimed at primary school aged children, the session will incorporate a mixture of fun and physical activities. For further information, contact Active @ School on 0448 204 572.

Bring a picnic rug, have something to eat and enjoy one of the must-see classic movies of all time during the free Classic Movie Night event. For more information, contact Primary Care Connect on 5823 3201.

Join Enchanted Rainbow for a fun interactive juggling workshop where you will make your own juggling balls and learn how to juggle them. For more information, contact Enchanted Rainbow on 0438 317 332.

For more information or for a full list of activities, visit www.getmoovingshepparton.com.au, like ‘Get Mooving Greater Shepparton’ on Facebook, download the free Get Mooving app or contact the Active Living Department on 5832 9431.