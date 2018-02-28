Solar farm decisions referred to state government Editor

GREATER Shepparton City Council has now been relinquished for making a decision whether planning permits will be granted for four planning applications for solar farms in Greater Shepparton, with the Minister for Planning, Richard Wynne being called on to make the final decision.

The Minister will consider all four applications concurrently and refer them to a combined panel hearing as submissions were received as the result of a public notice.

The solar farm planning permit applications were for Tallygaroopna, Congupna, Lemnos and Tatura East with a combined investment of $297M for the region.

The Tatura East application seeks planning approval to use and develop land at 610 Ferguson Road for a 45MW facility. The application represents a $40M investment in the region and is within the Farming Zone, with officers having advertised the application and the 28 objections to the proposal have been lodged with council.

The Tallygaroopna application seeks planning approval to use and develop land at 235 Victoria Road for a 30MW facility. The proposed development includes the removal of three scattered paddock trees and business identification signage. The application represents a development of $34M in the municipality. The land is within the Farming Zone and five objections to the proposal have been lodged with council.

The Lemnos application seeks planning approval to use and develop land at 1190 Cosgrove Lemnos Road, 1220 Cosgrove Lemnos Road, 260 Tank Corner East Road, 875 Boundary Road and 85 Crooked Lane (the land) for a 100MW facility. The application represents a $175M investment in the region. The land is within the Farming Zone and officers have advertised the application and 19 objections to the proposal have been lodged with council.

The Congupna application seeks planning approval to use and develop land at 1090 Lemnos North Road for a 68MW facility. The proposed development includes the removal of six scattered paddock trees and business identification signage. The application represents a development of $48M in the municipality. The land is within the Farming Zone (FZ) and as it is within an area of cultural heritage significance the proposed development triggers the need for a cultural heritage management plan (CHMP). An approved CHMP was provided to officers on January 22 and officers have advertised the application and three objections to the proposal have been lodged with council.