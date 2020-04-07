Some super easy meals to feed your family while ISO!

By Annabel Adams.

Spaghetti Bolognese

Olive oil

2 brown onions diced

3 rashers of bacon chopped

250g mushrooms chopped

3 cloves of garlic minced

1 kilo Veal and Beef mince

2x 400g cans of dices tomatoes

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

Salt and pepper to season

Put 1 tablespoon of olive oil into a casserole dish. Brown the onions. Add the chopped bacon and cook for 3-4 minutes or until brown. Add the mushrooms and cook until they produce a clear liquid. Brown the meat and stir it in the pot. Add the 2 cans of diced tomatoes, the tomato paste and stir. Simmer for 30 mins. Boil some pasta and season to taste. Voila dinner is ready.

Pork and bean stew

2 tbsp olive oil

2 x 350g pork fillets, trimmed and cut into 3cm pieces

1 red onion chopped

1 carrot peeled and chopped

1 celery stalk chopped

3 garlic cloves crushed

6 thyme sprigs, leaves chopped

2 sage leaves, finely chopped

1 ½ cups (375ml) chicken stock

250g baby Roma tomatoes, halved

2x 400g cans butter beans

400g can red kidney beans

100g spinach leaves

Ciabatta bread to serve

Season pork. In 2 batches, cook in a casserole dish and turn for 2-3 minutes to brown the meat. Remove from pan and repeat with remaining pork. Reduce heat to medium and add the remaining oil. Add the carrot, celery and red onion and cook for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add garlic, sage and thyme and cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add the stock, tomatoes and beans, bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes or until flavours have infused. Return the pork to the pan and cook, stirring for a further 2-3 minutes until pork is tender. Add spinach and stir until wilted. Remove from heat and serve.