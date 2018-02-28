SPC reports financial gain for 2017 David Lee

FINANCIAL results released by SPC has shown that the local company, which is celebrating its 100th year this year, has returned a profit for the 2017 year.

Over the past 12 months SPC has worked hard to grow its core categories of fruit, tomatoes, spreads, baked beans and spaghetti and continues to innovate in the functional food and indulgent fruit categories.

2018 also marks the completion of SPC’s $100M investment program to transform and modernise its manufacturing facility in Shepparton.

SPC managing director, Reg Weine said, “Whilst trading conditions remain tough, we are cautiously optimistic and continue to make steady progress towards building a sustainable future.

“We have just launched our Goulburn Valley and SPC ranges into China and have plans to launch our Perfect Fruit frozen fruit whip dessert into Japan and Indonesia, following a successful trial in India last year.”