SPC sends 40 pallets to China David Lee

LAST week marked the historic moment in time where 40 pallets of SPC pears and peaches left Australian shores en route to China, with the high quality product set to hit Chinese shelves in the next two months.

The day also recognised the 100th day of operation in the company’s 100th year.

SPC general manager manufacturing, Simon Taylor said, “Since we signed our distribution agreement with China State Farm Agribusiness in January, SPC has been readying ourselves to ship some of the Goulburn Valley’s finest peaches and pears to China.

“Tuesday last week was that day, signifying the hard work of our sales and marketing teams, and our team here at Shepparton, to take our clean, green and safe products to the largest consumer market outside of the US.

“With 40 palettes of pears and peaches leaving Australian shores this week, Chinese consumers will be able to walk into retail stores across Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou within the next two months to get their hands on SPC’s product. This first shipment signifies what we hope to be a long and prosperous relationship with the Chinese consumer, and we couldn’t be more proud to see it go.”