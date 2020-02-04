SPC supports scholarships at GOTAFE

Applications for SPC GOTAFE scholarships are now open for two mechanical apprentices for 2020 along with a number of scholarships for other engineering courses.

GOTAFE CEO, Travis Heeney said, “We are thrilled to be working with SPC to facilitate a number of scholarships for local students in 2020. This generous support from SPC will provide the opportunity for students to complete their training without the financial burden of paying tuition fees.”

With over 100 years of operation and commitment to the region, SPC is one of Australia’s oldest and most loved food processors.

SPC CEO, Robert Giles said SPC is proud of its long-term commitment to the Shepparton community. “We want to support the local workforce here in the Goulburn Valley and we are excited to be investing in training in the region to ensure our communities are equipped with job-ready skills for the future.”

Applications are now open and will be closing on February 21. For more information or to apply for one of the scholarships visit:

https://www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/courses/scholarships/spc-scholarship