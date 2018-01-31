Special event to be held to celebrate Commonwealth Games David Lee

IN just two week’s time, Greater Shepparton will play host to the Queen’s Baton Relay, when 17 local baton bearers carry the prestigious baton through Shepparton to a special event to be held at Victoria Park Lake.

In Australia, the Queen’s Baton will traverse 40,000km, travelling through every state and territory for 100 days and will land in Shepparton on February 14.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said she is delighted for Shepparton to be hosting the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay.

“Hosting the Queen’s Baton Relay is not only an exciting opportunity for us, it’s a way to highlight and promote Shepparton to people in Australia and the world who have been following the Queen’s Baton extraordinary journey.

“The relay is also a wonderful way to celebrate the people that make our community great, and brings the excitement of the Gold Coast Games right to our doorstep.

“Preparations for the Queen’s Baton arrival are in their final stages, and we’re looking forward to an excellent event. I encourage everyone to make the most of the opportunity. Come out and see the Queen’s Baton, join in the festivities and cheer on our local legend baton bearers,” Mayor O’Keeffe said.