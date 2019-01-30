Specialise in the best and select local

ORIGINATING in the Goulburn Valley, Recruitment Select has been providing business-to-business labour hire and recruitment solutions to a host of employers across the Greater Shepparton region since 2013.

As a local business their team have a comprehensive understanding of the regional labour market, and their partnership with their customers is focused on tailoring employment solutions to meet specific staffing demands and parameters.

When partnering with Recruitment Select, local businesses also reap the benefits of their commitment to the local community. Under The Workgroup banner, Recruitment Select operates as a Social Enterprise distributing operating surplus into specialised employment programs designed to assist ensuring local youth remain engaged at school and successfully transition into meaningful employment or further study.

Currently, 580 local participants are enrolled in the program and they plan to have twice that number engaged by 2023.

Dowell Windows is one such local business whose business partnership with Recruitment Select reflects both their commitment to exceptional business outcomes and positive social outcomes for the local community.

Dowell Window manager, Shane Rodda said, “Working with Adele and Hope at Recruitment Select makes finding good staff an easy and stress-free process. It is an added bonus that we can be part of their social enterprise ethos, providing real and positive outcomes for the local community.”

Recruitment Select general manager, Max Allen said, “Our partnership with Dowell Windows has gone from strength to strength over the past six years. Their commitment to safety and a positive working culture work hand-in-hand with our own core values.

“These are certainly exciting times ahead for Dowell Windows and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with them into the future.”