Spiire takes consultant of the year award David Lee

LOCAL property consultant, Spiire has won the 2016 Urban Development Institute of Australia’s (UDIA) Consultant of the Year Award for work on Shepparton’s Boulevard Estate.

Construction of the 15 stage, 70 hectare development began in 2008 and when complete in 2018, the community will comprise of approximately 550 dwellings with generous open active space, including Tassicker Reserve.

Spiire worked with the Boulevard Corporation to gain planning approval for the project, and then provided surveying, engineering and landscape architecture services.

There were several challenges that were faced during the project. The site itself was heavily constrained by an inefficient and un-formalised floodway, which made a significant amount of land undevelopable. Spiire was able to create a consolidated floodway reserve to provide an attractive, natural outlook and usable open space. This also enabled the number of lots to be increased from 300 to 550 and make the development a much sought after residential address.

When providing comment on Spiire’s work, UDIA judges said, “Spiire has demonstrated leadership and innovation in regional Victoria in recent years, exemplified by their role in the complex project of the Boulevard Estate”.

“The project showcased thoughtful planning and design excellence, with Spiire working with the client to try something different to achieve market acceptance,” UDIA judges said.

Spiire director and Shepparton local, Michael Lewis cites the recognition on the team’s hard work and collaborative approach on projects.

“Winning this award is a true testament to the hard work, collaboration and talent of our team. Without them this accolade wouldn’t have been possible,” Michael said.