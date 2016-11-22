Sporting royalty coming to Shepparton David Lee

SHEPPARTON will soon be graced by royalty…well, sporting royalty, when cricket legend, Brian Lara, aka ‘The Prince,’ brings his Australian tour to the region.

As one of 11 children, Brian Lara learnt his game at the Harvard Coaching Clinic, where he was enrolled at the age of six, and although at school he played for Trinidad’s junior football and table tennis side, it was the game of cricket that really drew him. Aged 14, he made 745 runs at 126.16, earning him selection for the Trinidad U16 team. A year later he was in the West Indies U19 side. In 1990, aged 20, Lara became Trinidad and Tobago’s youngest captain, leading them to victory in the Geddes Grant Shield. In that year he made his test debut, scoring 44 and 6 against Pakistan.

Locals will have the chance to get up close and personal with The Prince at the Shepparton Harness Racing Club on Saturday, November 26 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. Tickets are $100 and include a meal, beer, wine and soft drinks and can be purchased through Riverlinks Box Office at 70 Welsford Street or by phoning 5832 9511. Free buses leave from Shepparton Library and Super A-Mart in Kialla from 6:30pm.